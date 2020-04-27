



FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — State police in Fayette County say are looking for a man who led them on a high-speed chase before he ditched his car and ran.

Investigators say 20-year-old Aliziah Feliberty was driving a vehicle with a faulty brake light on North Gate Highway.

“The trooper was on North Gate Road … came across this vehicle for an equipment violation,” trooper Robert Broadwater said.

But according to troopers, Feliberty floored it when he got on U.S. Route 43 North.

Court records say he hit 107 miles an hour, blowing through toll booths until troopers deployed spike strips.

With four flat tires, Feliberty’s Buick Lacrosse bounced off a few cement barriers before stopping.

But Feliberty wasn’t done running. After crashing, troopers say he jumped over a few cement barriers and took off into the woods.

According to troopers, although he was off in the woods, Feliberty made it easy for troopers to identify him.

“They were able to locate his inmate ID from the state of Florida correctional institutes, as well as a work ID here,” Broadwater said.

Feliberty has a long criminal record in both Pennsylvania and Florida.

Meanwhile, state police say while he may be on the run, Feliberty is down a car and will run out of luck.

“We’ll get him. There’s is warrant out for him right now,” Broadwater said.