NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (KDKA) — One area couple is finding ways to entertain themselves and their friends while doing their part to stay home amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Fred and Liz Harmon, of New Bethlehem, Pa. have been married for 51 years and are finding new ways to entertain themselves.
Every Saturday evening, they post a new video performance on their Facebook and YouTube pages.
They have posted 4 videos so far and say that rehearsing and practicing every evening has been great therapy during the Coronavirus shutdown.
They also say that their Facebook friends find that the performances help them get through these trying times as well.
