



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You think you have coronavirus and you call the paramedics.

Do you go to the hospital or are you afraid to go?

“We are trying to identify who we can safely keep home, so we reduce the potential for community spread,” says Mark Pincalk, chief of Pittsburgh EMS.

First responders have always discussed cases with a doctor by phone, but now paramedics in the city of Pittsburgh can use “tele-triage” to make the call.

On an iPad, paramedics video chat with an emergency medicine physician at UPMC.

“UPMC provides medical command for the city of Pittsburgh paramedics,” says Dr. Frank Guyette, an emergency medicine physician at UPMC.

The paramedics can act as the eyes, ears and hands of the doctors.

“They can even do some limited testing there, such as a cardiogram and a glucose check,” Dr. Guyette says.

Paramedics can make a more thorough assessment and informed decision about bringing the patient in or keeping them home.

“Some of the patients who feel like they need to go to the hospital, after interaction with the physician, feel better about staying,” says Pinchalk.

This can also help persuade patients to go to the hospital when they’re afraid.

“I’ve been on cases where we’ve talked to patients for a long time on scene, we can’t get them to go to the hospital. And once we get the physician involved, it’s like, OK, the doctor says I need to go, so I’ll go,” Pinchalk said.

In the past two weeks, they’ve used “tele-triage” a couple of dozen times.

“For the purpose of this pilot, there’s no charge,” says Dr. Guyette.

And for the most part, this program is only available in the city.

“Certain parts of the city, we have issues getting the connection,” says Pinchalk.

“There are a handful of suburban units that also have this capability,” Dr. Guyette added.

“Better for the patient, better for our providers. And it kind of protects everyone involved,” Pinchalk says, “It’s working so well, we are expanding the program.”

