



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Starting Monday, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is expanding its curbside delivery program that was rolled out as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

When the program first started, many who tried calling to place orders couldn’t get through — they would simply get a busy signal.

Many customers said they would try calling multiple times every hour.

Recognizing the demand, the Liquor Control Board is expanding their program, and more stores will be accepting orders for pick up.

When KDKA first reported about curbside pickup, there were 17 locations available for curbside delivery in Allegheny County.

With the expanded program, that number has now jumped up to 70.

Surrounding counties have also increased their number of locations.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board says they were aware of peoples frustrations.

“Beginning Monday, we’ll have 565 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores across Pennsylvania accepting orders by phone for curbside pickup,” said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden in a press release.

“We acknowledge that Pennsylvanians are frustrated with busy signals and want broader access to wine and spirits, so after learning from our experiences this past week, we’ve made improvements to process orders faster, expand the hours we take orders by phone, and be more flexible in scheduling pickups, even the same day, if pickup appointments are available,” Holden said.

Across the commonwealth of Pennsylvania:

565 locations available for curbside pickup

Service is offered on a First-Call, First-Served Basis

The expanded program goes into effect starting at 9a.m.

50 to 100 Orders will be fulfilled per Day, p[er Store

Pickup will be available from 9:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday

The previous regulations of one order per caller, per store, per day with an order limited of up to 6 bottles will still be in effect.

Some stores will operate on a more limited basis, such as less days being open and fewer hours.

Details on specific store hours and locations can be found online.