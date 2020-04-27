PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A big donation from Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin is helping families of hospitalized children staying at Ronald McDonald House of Pittsburgh.

The donation is helping the organization provide meals and family entertainment during the uncertain time of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The local Ronald McDonald House is currently housing about 20 families while their children receive treatment for an illness.

In a statement, Malkin said, “My wife, Anna, and I wanted to do something to help families in the Pittsburgh area. We know it is hard for everyone right now, but we couldn’t imagine having a child hospitalized during this uncertain time. While we are comfortable in our own homes, others are relying on the generosity of others, like Ronald McDonald House to open their doors.”

Officials say the donation helped Ronald McDonald House fulfill its entire pantry wish list.

They were also able to buy some board games for the patients and their families.