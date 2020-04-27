



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced elective surgeries can resume.

“We released guidance to provide a process for hospitals and ambulatory surgical facilities to resume elective surgeries, procedures and admissions,” Pa. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday.

She says procedures and admissions on pause because of the coronavirus pandemic can now go on, as long as it doesn’t jeopardize the health of patients or staff.

Allowing these procedures also shouldn’t hamper the hospital’s ability to respond to another surge in coronavirus cases, Dr. Levine says.

As of noon Monday, hospitals across the state reported approximately 2,799 patients are currently hospitalized because of coronavirus. Of those hospitalized, 615 need a ventilator or breathing machine.

Across the state’s healthcare system, Dr. Rachel Levine says approximately 47 percent of hospital beds, 40 percent of ICU beds and nearly 70 percent of ventilators are still available.

