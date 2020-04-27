PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is welcoming some new investigators to their team.

Three Labrador retriever puppies are joining their ranks. The pups will train to become part of Game Commission investigate teams.

In our own Southwest Region, K-9 Ayla is being trained, handled and partnered with Overt Special Investigator Shawn Barron, of the Game Commission.

OSI Steve Brussese and K-9 Kya will be serving the southcentral region, and OSI Tyler Kreider and K-9 Cali will be serving the southeast region.

All three puppies will train in detection and tracking.





The Game Commission says they will be able to detect the scents of deer, elk, bear, turkey and waterfowl. They will also be able to find objects with human scent, such as live or fired shell casings, firearms, bows, knives, phones, wallets and more.

With the addition of these three pups, the Game Commission now has six teams, one for each of the agency’s regions.