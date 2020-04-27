



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf announced restrictions on businesses related to some outdoor activities, including golfing, will be lifted on May 1.

The Wolf administration is allowing golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips and privately owned campgrounds to reopen statewide May 1. They’ll be required to follow guidelines for “prioritizing public health and safety.”

Campgrounds in state parks will remain closed through May 14.

“Pennsylvanians have remained resilient throughout this COVID-19 crisis, and as we successfully continue to flatten the curve to protect our physical health, it is critical that we also focus on our physical and mental health during these extraordinary times,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a press release.

“As the weather warms and daylight lengthens, enjoying time outdoors is an important way to manage stress. As we start to take measured, limited steps to reopen our commonwealth, reopening these industries will help to rebuild our economy and strengthen our mental health.”

