



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools officials have alerted families and staff members of a possible exposure to Coronavirus after a volunteer reported feeling sick.

The district says that a volunteer has been tested for COVID-19.

They are still awaiting the results for the test, but the volunteer is reportedly feeling sick.

The volunteer was on site to help give out laptops and instructional packets for seniors at Pittsburgh Milliones on April 16th and on April 20th and 21st.

School leaders want families and staff to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

They say that all food and instructional material distributions require all staff and volunteers to practice social distancing and to wear gloves and masks.

In other district news, Superintendent Anthony Hamlet is looking for feedback on two options for grading for the fourth quarter.

Those options can be found on the district’s website.

The plans are similar in that they close grading for seniors on May 29th and close for everyone else on June 12th.

The only difference is In the plan that has been dubbed option A, students who don’t engage in remote learning would be placed on a support plan beginning in August.

To give your input on the plans, the survey can be found here.

The deadline to respond is by noon tomorrow.

