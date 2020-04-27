PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Symphony is reducing salaries and canceling concerts in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We continue to find ourselves living through an unprecedented time as the situation with COVID-19 grows more challenging across the world. This crisis has hit hard the performing arts community, and the Pittsburgh Symphony is no exception,” said Melia Tourangeau, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra in a press release.

“While I had hoped that we would not have to change these concerts and implement cost reductions, the financial implications are clear. These are particularly difficult decisions to implement especially after everything we have accomplished over the past five years.

Tourangeau has volunteered a 25 percent salary reduction. Music Director Manfred Honeck volunteered a 25 percent reduction in compensation for the canceled concerts he’s not conducting.

The musicians volunteered a 10 percent salary reduction for May and June and a 20 percent reduction for July and August, which could stay at 10 percent if the orchestra is able to go back to work then.

Administrative staff with salaries of $100,000 or more will see a 10 percent salary reduction in May.

Additional salary reductions will also go into effect at the end of June when the Payment Protection Plan loan funding period is up.

PSO is also asking ticket holders to donate their tickets in lieu of a refund.

Concerts are canceled through mid-June, and PSO is trying to reschedule Ben Folds on June 2 and An Evening with Honeck & Mutter & Williams on June 13.