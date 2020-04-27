



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rain showers and even some light snow were showing up on radar first thing this morning, but are moving out of the area.

Neither will stick around for long, with most of the day looking dry with partly cloudy skies.

Winds will be out of the northwest around 10mph.

Rain showers will be back overnight tonight with just light rain and drizzle moving through the area.

A larger system impacts the region starting on Wednesday and continuing through Thursday and into Friday.

The weekend is looking dry.

For the month so far, we’ve only seen 7 completely dry days so far for the month, but interestingly enough we are slightly behind when it comes to total rain.

Also through Sunday, we are currently looking at the 14th coldest April on record.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.