PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh police officer helped a man with a disabled vehicle get back on the road.
The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said officer Jacob Spangler came across a disabled vehicle on the 800 block of Becks Run Road on April 14.
The officer drove the man to a gas station and bought him $25 worth of gas.
“During the COVID-19 health crisis, Pittsburgh Police would like to remind everyone that, as always, our officers are here to serve, as well as protect,” the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said on Facebook.
Way to go, officer Spangler!
