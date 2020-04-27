Comments
DUQUESNE (KDKA) — A landslide has prompted crews to close down part of busy Route 837.
PennDOT shut it down Monday morning, between the Boswell Oil Company in Dravosburg and the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge in West Mifflin.
The closure is just south of the entrance to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, which is holding a distribution event this afternoon.
A geotechnical staff is being brought in to inspect the hillside.
There is no timetable yet on how long the stretch of road will remain closed.
