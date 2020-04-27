



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Your home cat videos could be part of a quarantine film festival that is working to help save independent cinemas during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Row House Cinemas is calling for cat video submissions as part of the Quarantine Cat Film Festival

With people around the country and world self-quarantining at home during the Coronavirus outbreak, Row House Cinemas is using the time to help raise money for independent cinemas across the country.

Compiled exclusively from videos submitted by cat owners, the Quarantine Cat Film Festival is looking to be released in virtual theaters early June 2020.

The festival will be a 70-minute compilation of the funniest and cutest cat videos submitted from people around the country.

Local independent cinemas, through their online virtual theater, will sell tickets to the film, and receive 50% of the net proceeds.

With your help, Row House Cinemas are hoping that cats will help to save independent movie theaters through this unprecedented quarantine.

Submission forms and terms and conditions can be found on Row House’s website.

Submission Deadline & Rules