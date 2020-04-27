BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 42,050 Total Cases, 1,597 Deaths Statewide
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was shot in the stomach this afternoon in the South Side Slopes.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police were first called out for a ShotSpotter alert around 1 p.m. on Eleanor Street.

Officers found the unidentified victim conscious and alert near the intersection of Eleanor and Eccles Streets. He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryan Orr)

Police say one building may have been hit by a round during the gunfire, but no other injuries were reported.

Police have no suspect descriptions at this time.

