PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was shot in the stomach this afternoon in the South Side Slopes.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police were first called out for a ShotSpotter alert around 1 p.m. on Eleanor Street.
Officers found the unidentified victim conscious and alert near the intersection of Eleanor and Eccles Streets. He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police say one building may have been hit by a round during the gunfire, but no other injuries were reported.
Police have no suspect descriptions at this time.
