CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has unveiled an aggressive plan to reopen the state’s economy while loosening coronavirus testing benchmarks without explanation.
The Republican on Monday announced he’s moving to lift restrictions if the state’s positive test rate stays below 3% for three days, a reversal of a previous goal to have cases decline over two weeks.
Coronavirus czar Clay Marsh previously said he wanted cases to decline for 14 consecutive days before virus rules are eased. So does the White House.
State health data shows no significant declines in positive cases. Twenty people have died in the last 10 days.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.