BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 43,264 Total Cases, 1,716 Deaths Statewide
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Health Officials Say There Have Been 87 Deaths
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health News, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department reported 11 new cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday, in addition to eight deaths.

The total number of cases county-wide now stands at 1,235.

According to health officials, that total number consists of 1,193 confirmed cases and 42 probable cases.

Officials report that 222 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases. Of those patients, 87 of them needed care in the ICU, and 52 of them required a ventilator.

To date, the Health Department says there have been 87 deaths. Of those reported deaths, 78 are confirmed, which means the patient had a positive test, and nine of those deaths are probable.

The Health Department says 54% of the patients are female, and 46% of them are male.

The highest number of cases still remains in the 25-49 age bracket with 35%. The 50-64 age grouping and 65 and older age grouping are tied in second with 29% of the cases.

Here is the age breakdown:

  • 00-04 – 4 (less than 1%)
  • 05-12 – 4 (less than 1%)
  • 13-18 – 10 (1%)
  • 19-24 – 82 (7%)
  • 25-49 – 423 (34%)
  • 50-64 – 353 (29%)
  • 65 + — 359 (29%)

Health officials say 16,215 tests have been administered across the county.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.

Comments