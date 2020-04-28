



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department reported 11 new cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday, in addition to eight deaths.

The total number of cases county-wide now stands at 1,235.

According to health officials, that total number consists of 1,193 confirmed cases and 42 probable cases.

Officials report that 222 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases. Of those patients, 87 of them needed care in the ICU, and 52 of them required a ventilator.

To date, the Health Department says there have been 87 deaths. Of those reported deaths, 78 are confirmed, which means the patient had a positive test, and nine of those deaths are probable.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for April 28, 2020. The following data includes all counts since March 14, when the first case was reported in the county. pic.twitter.com/iIFMu808o9 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) April 28, 2020

The county’s COVID-19 Dashboard contains additional information on cases and is available by going to https://t.co/xgXnlePTs9. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) April 28, 2020

The Health Department says 54% of the patients are female, and 46% of them are male.

The highest number of cases still remains in the 25-49 age bracket with 35%. The 50-64 age grouping and 65 and older age grouping are tied in second with 29% of the cases.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 4 (less than 1%)

05-12 – 4 (less than 1%)

13-18 – 10 (1%)

19-24 – 82 (7%)

25-49 – 423 (34%)

50-64 – 353 (29%)

65 + — 359 (29%)

Health officials say 16,215 tests have been administered across the county.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.