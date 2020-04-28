



BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Emergency food distributions continue to take place across Western Pennsylvania amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Several groups are teaming up in Butler County with the goal of serving 1,500 vehicles with food on Tuesday at the Big Butler Fairgrounds.

Several groups including the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, and the organizers of the Bantam Jeep Festival came together to make this food distribution possible.

Because of various donations, People will get 2 boxes of dry goods, produce, bread, and milk today.

Anyone coming out here will have to use the fairground’s south entrance and must remain in their vehicle at all times.

People will not be allowed to leave your car to socialize with other people.

When pulling up to the distribution row, you will need to put your vehicle in park and unlock the truck or back seat to get the food from volunteers.

Organizers say this is another example of neighbors helping neighbors.

“For those who may not have any other assistance to help them, this has been a really trying time for them. And we’re really happy to be able to come together and use our resources from muscle and money and help people get food on their table,” said Patti Jo Lambert, Director of the Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival

The event starts at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

If you are not able to attend and you need help with food, you’re ask to contact the food bank for information about a pantry near you. Information on other distributions can be found online.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: