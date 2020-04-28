Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Community College of Allegheny County announced that it will be holding a virtual commencement ceremony for its graduating Class of 2020.
The 2020 Commencement celebration will be held on on Thursday, May 14, at 7:00 p.m.
The ceremony, which will consist of the reading of graduates’ names and will be streamed on CCAC’s YouTube channel as well as their other social media channels.
CCAC is inviting its graduates, their families and their friends to watch the ceremony and to participate in the celebration through social media.
CCAC’s Class of 2020 consists of nearly 2,500 graduated who are earning degrees, certificates and diplomas in nearly 160 programs.
You must log in to post a comment.