SAINT PETERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania say the shooting deaths of a young couple over the weekend are being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide.
The Butler Eagle reports that police in western Clarion County believe that 19-year-old Lexis Walker and 22-year-old Jeremiah Heller died early Sunday evening.
Family members reported finding the couple dead with gunshot wounds in their Saint Petersburg apartment. Police said they believe they know who the shooter was, but declined to elaborate.
Walker was a senior at Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School. The district superintendent called it “is truly devastating news” and said grief counselors would be available.
