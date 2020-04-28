



CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — With the Coronavirus pandemic limiting social gathering, Connellsville Towers staff found another way to help one of its residents celebrate her 100th birthday.

Mary Frazier, who lives in the Connellsville Towers seniors high-rise recently turned 100 years old, and the community helped her celebrate while socially distancing.

Family, friends, neighbors, staff, and community leaders all worked together to help plan something special for Mary.

They enlisted the help of the local fire and police departments and on her birthday, they arranged for her to come out on her balcony as these first responders led a parade of vehicles playing sirens and flashing lights.

Cheering neighbors from the area lined the street with signs wishing her a very Happy Birthday.

After the parade firemen and police, along with their trusty mascot, delivered cake and cookies and over 250 birthday cards from the community.