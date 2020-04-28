Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 46-year-old woman from Armstrong County was arrested for allegedly burning a 1-year-old baby girl with a cigarette.
The Kiski Township Police Department says Lisa Marie Culp was arrested after they received a report about alleged child abuse last week.
Investigators determined that while Culp was under the influence of a controlled substance, she burned a 1-year-old girl with a lit cigarette.
The baby was taken to the hospital with first and second degree burns to her arm, police say.
Cupl was charged with felony aggravated assault, felony endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault. She’s in the Armstrong County Jail awaiting her preliminary hearing.
You must log in to post a comment.