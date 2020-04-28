



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,214 additional positive cases of Coronavirus statewide Tuesday.

That brings the statewide total number of cases to 43,264.

In addition, Pennsylvania state health officials are confirming 1,716 deaths statewide.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

In total, 165,824 people have tested negative for the virus.

#COVID19 Update (as of 4/28/20 at 12:00 am):

• 1,214 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 43,264 total cases statewide

• 1,716 deaths statewide

• 165,824 patients tested negative to date County-specific information + statewide map: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) April 28, 2020

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said, “As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing. We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

Across the state, 38% of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group. About 27% percent of cases have been diagnosed in people between the ages of 50-64, and 26% in the 65 or older age group.

Here is the full age breakdown from the state:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

38% are aged 25-49;

27% are aged 50-64; and

26% are aged 65 or older.

The state health numbers show there are 7,360 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 920 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 8,280. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 1,089 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Locally, Allegheny County health officials confirmed 1,235 positive and probable cases on Tuesday. Allegheny County has 87 deaths, Beaver County has the second highest county total in Western Pennsylvania with 59. Westmoreland County has had 20 deaths.

Here is the state’s county-by-county breakdown:

Adams — Total Cases 124; Negatives 1454; Deaths 1

Allegheny — Total Cases 1235; Negatives 15004; Deaths 87

Armstrong — Total Cases 50; Negatives 624; Deaths 2

Beaver — Total Cases 388; Negatives 1905; Deaths 59

Bedford — Total Cases 22; Negatives 169; Deaths 1

Berks — Total Cases 2605; Negatives 5231; Deaths 91

Blair — Total Cases 21; Negatives 903; Deaths 0

Bradford — Total Cases 28; Negatives 555; Deaths 2

Bucks — Total Cases 2643; Negatives 7661; Deaths 164

Butler — Total Cases 174; Negatives 2066; Deaths 6

Cambria — Total Cases 22; Negatives 986; Deaths 1

Cameron — Total Cases 1; Negatives 46; Deaths 0

Carbon — Total Cases 169; Negatives 966; Deaths 13

Centre — Total Cases 93; Negatives 850; Deaths 1

Chester — Total Cases 1256; Negatives 4983; Deaths 85

Clarion — Total Cases 23; Negatives 466; Deaths 1

Clearfield — Total Cases 11; Negatives 399; Deaths 0

Clinton — Total Cases 29; Negatives 206; Deaths 0

Columbia — Total Cases 279; Negatives 540; Deaths 8

Crawford — Total Cases 19; Negatives 658; Deaths 0

Cumberland — Total Cases 296; Negatives 1339; Deaths 10

Dauphin — Total Cases 553; Negatives 3322; Deaths 20

Delaware — Total Cases 3463; Negatives 8127; Deaths 161

Elk — Total Cases 3; Negatives 148; Deaths 0

Erie — Total Cases 86; Negatives 1770; Deaths 2

Fayette — Total Cases 79; Negatives 1682; Deaths 4

Forest — Total Cases 7; Negatives 27; Deaths 0

Franklin — Total Cases 237; Negatives 2695; Deaths 4

Fulton — Total Cases 3; Negatives 75; Deaths 0

Greene — Total Cases 26; Negatives 395; Deaths 0

Huntingdon — Total Cases 26; Negatives 242; Deaths 0

Indiana — Total Cases 62; Negatives 613; Deaths 4

Jefferson — Total Cases 4; Negatives 308; Deaths 0

Juniata — Total Cases 81; Negatives 122; Deaths 0

Lackawanna — Total Cases 854; Negatives 2197; Deaths 71

Lancaster — Total Cases 1678; Negatives 7297; Deaths 78

Lawrence — Total Cases 63; Negatives 681; Deaths 5

Lebanon — Total Cases 635; Negatives 2444; Deaths 8

Lehigh — Total Cases 2685; Negatives 6883; Deaths 64

Luzerne — Total Cases 2078; Negatives 4508; Deaths 74

Lycoming — Total Cases 58; Negatives 1034; Deaths 0

McKean — Total Cases 5; Negatives 158; Deaths 0

Mercer — Total Cases 66; Negatives 673; Deaths 1

Mifflin — Total Cases 34; Negatives 640; Deaths 0

Monroe — Total Cases 1097; Negatives 2482; Deaths 48

Montgomery — Total Cases 4043; Negatives 16236; Deaths 249

Montour — Total Cases 47; Negatives 2948; Deaths 0

Northampton — Total Cases 1970; Negatives 5957; Deaths 55

Northumberland — Total Cases 92; Negatives 495; Deaths 0

Perry — Total Cases 27; Negatives 196; Deaths 1

Philadelphia — Total Cases 11604; Negatives 25733; Deaths 276

Pike — Total Cases 362; Negatives 1146; Deaths 12

Potter — Total Cases 4; Negatives 75; Deaths 0

Schuylkill — Total Cases 330; Negatives 1868; Deaths 5

Snyder — Total Cases 33; Negatives 181; Deaths 1

Somerset — Total Cases 26; Negatives 518; Deaths 0

Sullivan — Total Cases 1; Negatives 29; Deaths 0

Susquehanna — Total Cases 82; Negatives 248; Deaths 4

Tioga — Total Cases 14; Negatives 216; Deaths 1

Union — Total Cases 33; Negatives 510; Deaths 0

Venango — Total Cases 7; Negatives 235; Deaths 0

Warren — Total Cases 1; Negatives 165; Deaths 0

Washington — Total Cases 109; Negatives 1985; Deaths 2

Wayne — Total Cases 93; Negatives 490; Deaths 3

Westmoreland — Total Cases 383; Negatives 4280; Deaths 20

Wyoming — Total Cases 18; Negatives 135; Deaths 2

York — Total Cases 614; Negatives 6644; Deaths 9

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

The entire state remains under a Stay-At-Home Order. Also, all non-life-sustaining businesses have been ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely.

A mandate is also now in place for mask-wearing if you are going out for essentials.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.