BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 42,050 Total Cases, 1,597 Deaths Statewide
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:102nd Birthday, Local News, Phil Coyne, Pittsburgh Pirates


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A well known usher in Pittsburgh Pirates history celebrated his 102nd birthday on Monday.

The Pirates tweeted out on Monday that Phil Coyne, the longtime Pittsburgh Pirates usher was celebrating his 102nd birthday.

Coyne retired in 2018, shortly before his 100th birthday.

The Pirates estimated then that Coyne worked over 6,000 games between Forbes Field, Three Rivers Stadium and PNC Park.

 

Comments