Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A well known usher in Pittsburgh Pirates history celebrated his 102nd birthday on Monday.
Today's Phil's day!
Happy 102nd birthday to our favorite usher Phil Coyne. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/7MrkoI8MU7
— Pirates (@Pirates) April 27, 2020
The Pirates tweeted out on Monday that Phil Coyne, the longtime Pittsburgh Pirates usher was celebrating his 102nd birthday.
Coyne retired in 2018, shortly before his 100th birthday.
The Pirates estimated then that Coyne worked over 6,000 games between Forbes Field, Three Rivers Stadium and PNC Park.
You must log in to post a comment.