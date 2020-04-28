BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 43,264 Total Cases, 1,716 Deaths Statewide
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Many communities are canceling their Memorial Day parades because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan for reopening the state includes a ban on large gathering, even after a stay-at-home order is lifted. This would prohibit Memorial Day parades and events.

Here’s a list of boroughs, municipalities and communities that have canceled their Memorial Day celebrations so far. Some have even canceled Fourth Of July events, which have been noted.

