Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Many communities are canceling their Memorial Day parades because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan for reopening the state includes a ban on large gathering, even after a stay-at-home order is lifted. This would prohibit Memorial Day parades and events.
Here’s a list of boroughs, municipalities and communities that have canceled their Memorial Day celebrations so far. Some have even canceled Fourth Of July events, which have been noted.
- Lawrenceville
- Troy Hill
- Monroeville — also canceled Fourth Of July events
- Emsworth
- Prospect
- South Hills
- West View
- Castle Shannon
You must log in to post a comment.