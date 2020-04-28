BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 42,050 Total Cases, 1,597 Deaths Statewide
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police officers responded to the scene of a man making threats toward his roommate on Monday evening.

Police were called to the 4000 block of Shoreham Street in Brighton Heights on Monday evening after a resident claimed that his roommate threatened to cut him with a knife.

More officers were called after the man was seen going into an upper area of the house and refused to come out.

He eventually surrendered and came out without incident.

There were no injuries reported.

