



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When businesses begin to reopen, some owners may have to make changes to keep people safe and halt the spread of coronavirus.

Ron Booth, the owner of Studio Booth in Shadyside, is ready with precautionary measures already in place.

“When we open, we will be working at 50 percent staff,” Booth said. “We will be extending our hours. So we will do two shifts from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. shift.”

Studio Booth is nearly 5,000 square feet with 28 chairs and 20 stylists. Each day, nearly 200 clients come through the doors.

But when the shop reopens, guests will notice some major changes.

“When guests arrive at the salon, by appointment only, doors will be closed and locked. We will greet them, bring them in. We will take their temperature. If they have a temperature or cough, they will be refused,” Booth said.

Clients will be told all this ahead of time and be required to pay by credit card in advance.

Once inside, they will be given a mask, gloves and booties. They will also notice many chairs are off-limits.

“Our chairs are already about 6 feet apart. If there are three chairs in a grouping, the middle one will be open.”

Robes worn by clients will be washed immediately and plastic capes will be used on top of those robes. Those capes will be thrown out after use.

Plastic dividers will be installed at manicurist stations, separating them from clients.

Booth also says the salon has a state-of-the-art ventilation system, and he has spent more than $7,000 preparing for the reopening.

He is offering a hand to stylists who may be out of work due to the pandemic.

“We are actually hiring right now,” Booth says. “We are looking for stylists. So if anyone has had the misfortune of losing their job in the area, we are hiring.”