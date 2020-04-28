PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A SWAT situation took place along Sickles Street in the East Hills neighborhood of Pittsburgh early Tuesday morning.

Early morning gunshots prompted a police investigation.

The situation began developing around 3:30 a.m.

Police say that 7 rounds were fired, and that Sickles Street was closed for some time.

Several shell casings were found along the ground.

After searching the area for hours, they determined that there was no need to enter the house initially suspected to be involved in the gunfire.

Police did not enter the home.

Multiple officers had guns drawn, asking for a person who they thought may have been in the home to come out.

Neighbors say they heard multiple shots fired and called 911.

Police searched the area and found no shooters or victims.

Police say there in no public danger at this time.

An investigation is still ongoing.

