



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — How nice was yesterday? To me it was nice to finally have a day where you weren’t tracking where rain was going to be every hour through the day.

Well, it was a nice break. A complex upper low will begin to impact our area starting today.

This system will be around through at least Friday morning and will bring a chance for everything including severe weather.

Let’s start with today, where a warm front will attempt to nose into the state.

This means a big difference in temperatures depending on where you are located.

At this point, it looks like the warm air makes its way all the way into Allegheny County, bringing high temperatures in the low 60’s.

The temperature difference will be stark, with few places probably in the upper 50’s and most of Butler County struggling to hit the mid 50’s for highs.

Highs may barely get into the 50’s for places north of I-80 along with communities from the Laurel Highlands and east.

Rain showers will not amount to much when it comes to totals through today.

At this point it looks like we will see rain showers very early on Wednesday morning, but they should come to an end well before the sun comes up.

Conditions will be dry for the rest of Wednesday morning through about 2:00 p.m.

Temperatures will surge with highs near 70 for Pittsburgh. There will be even a little sunshine.

This will set the stage for what looks to be a decent shot at some stronger storms including strong straight line winds that could cause the issuance of severe thunderstorm warnings.

The Storm Prediction Center has not placed us in the severe weather area for Wednesday just yet, but there is a good chance that changes with the next update.

Storms should come to an end around midnight on Thursday.

Most of Thursday just sees rain showers continuing.

It’s too early to say how much rain will be around on Friday, but once the rain comes to an end it should be dry through Saturday.

