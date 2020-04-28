BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 43,264 Total Cases, 1,716 Deaths Statewide
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers have exercised the fifth-year option on T.J. Watt’s contract, announced Tuesday.

The linebacker will be under the team’s control through the 2021 season.

Watt was the team’s first-round draft pick in 2017 and is coming off the best season of his young career.

In 2019, Watt had 14 1/2 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, eight forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

He was named first-team All-Pro and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time in 2019.

