PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers have exercised the fifth-year option on T.J. Watt’s contract, announced Tuesday.
The linebacker will be under the team’s control through the 2021 season.
Watt was the team’s first-round draft pick in 2017 and is coming off the best season of his young career.
In 2019, Watt had 14 1/2 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, eight forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
He was named first-team All-Pro and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time in 2019.
We have exercised LB T.J. Watt’s fifth-year option from his rookie contract.@BordasLaw TRANSACTION: https://t.co/64OEsaDDFG pic.twitter.com/Ribgmq4MMc
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 28, 2020
