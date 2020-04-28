Comments
HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — A gunman is on the loose tonight.
Pittsburgh police officers are looking for whoever shot three people in Homewood on Tuesday.
Investigators say a man was shot in the collarbone along Mohler Street.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say two more victims were found nearby on Upland Street.
One man, who is in critical condition, was shot in the chest and the arm.
The other man was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.