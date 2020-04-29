Comments
Hulton Arbors, 815 Arbor Lane, Verona, Pa. 15147: 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.
The Fold Assemblies of God Church, 11817 Frankstown Avenue: 1:00 p.m – 1:30 p.m.
AJ Demor Towers, 1 Demor Drive, Verona, Pa. 15147: 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Hebron United Presbyterian Church, 10460 Frankstown Road: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Leechburg Garden Apartments, 1803 Garden Drive, Verona, Pa. 15147: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Second Chance and Eat’n Park are offering free “grab & go” lunches for those in need beginning on Wednesday.
These will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at five locations in Penn Hills between noon and 2:30 p.m. for half-hour intervals.
The locations are not at any Eat’n Park locations.
LOCATIONS:
You must log in to post a comment.