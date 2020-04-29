BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 43,264 Total Cases, 1,716 Deaths Statewide
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:A Second Chance, Eat'n Park, Grab & Go Lunches, Penn Hills, Verona

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Second Chance and Eat’n Park are offering free “grab & go” lunches for those in need beginning on Wednesday.

These will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at five locations in Penn Hills between noon and 2:30 p.m. for half-hour intervals.

The locations are not at any Eat’n Park locations.

LOCATIONS:

  • Hulton Arbors, 815 Arbor Lane, Verona, Pa. 15147: 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • The Fold Assemblies of God Church, 11817 Frankstown Avenue: 1:00 p.m – 1:30 p.m.
  • AJ Demor Towers, 1 Demor Drive, Verona, Pa. 15147: 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
  • Hebron United Presbyterian Church, 10460 Frankstown Road: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • Leechburg Garden Apartments, 1803 Garden Drive, Verona, Pa. 15147: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
    • Comments