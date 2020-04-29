



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department reported a jump to 38 new cases of Coronavirus county-wide on Wednesday.

The total number of cases county-wide now stands at 1,273.

According to health officials, that total number consists of 1,229 confirmed cases and 44 probable cases.

Officials report that 228 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases.

To date, the Health Department says there have been 86 deaths. Of those reported deaths, 76 are confirmed, which means the patient had a positive test, and 10 of those deaths are probable.

The total number of deaths is actually a decrease of one from Tuesday. Health officials say “data had been incorrectly input into the reporting system and the error was found and corrected upon review.”

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for April 29, 2020. The following data includes all counts since March 14, when the first case was reported in the county. pic.twitter.com/GRFyslN4iJ — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) April 29, 2020

The county’s COVID-19 Dashboard contains additional information on cases and is available by going to https://t.co/xgXnleyiAB. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) April 29, 2020

The Health Department says 53% of the patients are female, and 47% of them are male.

The highest number of cases still remains in the 25-49 age bracket with 34%. The 65 and older age group has the second highest number of cases today with 368, and the 50-64 age group is third with 360.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 4 (less than 1%)

05-12 – 4 (less than 1%)

13-18 – 10 (1%)

19-24 – 88 (7%)

25-49 – 439 (34%)

50-64 – 360 (28%)

65 + — 368 (29%)

