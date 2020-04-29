PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for two men accused of breaking into cars in the city’s Brighton Heights neighborhood near the Ross Township border.

According to police, one of the suspects is accused of threatening a homeowner with a gun stolen from one of those vehicles.

Police say the incidents happened last Friday on and around the area of Cliffview Road.

Investigators say numerous vehicles were broken into and searched through, and a black semi-automatic handgun was stolen from one of those cars.

Surveillance video shows one of the men, who is accused of pointing a gun in a homeowner’s face. Police say the man tried confronting the suspect when he was threatened.

The suspect then took off toward Kleber Street.

WATCH: Surveillance Video (Pt. 1) —

WATCH: Surveillance Video (Pt. 2) —

Police are also looking for a second suspect. Both of them are reportedly in their late-teens or early 20s.

Pittsburgh and Ross Township police are investigating.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.