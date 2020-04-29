BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Cases Climb To 1,273, Statewide Death Toll Jumps To 2,195
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A cyclist is in critical condition after being injured in a crash.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said emergency officials responded to a report of a cyclist who struck a tree and went down a hillside in Nine Mile Run Hollow at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The cyclist was located and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

A responding medic went into cardiac arrest during the rescue, officials say.

The medic was resuscitated on the scene and taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition, officials say.

