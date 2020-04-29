



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Parks Department plans to reopen the golf courses at North and South parks this Friday.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place.

They are asking everyone to wear a mask in or around clubhouses and to leave the flagsticks alone when putting.

At this time, the practice greens and driving ranges will not reopen.

Golf carts will be available but are limited to one person, per cart.

The snack bars at both courses will be open, but golfers are asked to pay with card, not cash.

Here are some other guidelines they are asking golfers to follow:

For more information, visit: www.alleghenycounty.us/golf

Over in Butler County, the Cranberry Highlands Golf Course will reopen on Saturday. Tee times must be booked, and they are only taking groups of four at this time.

Payments will only be taken by credit card.

In addition, social distancing must be observed by everyone and carts are mandatory. They will be sanitized. Putting greens and driving ranges will remain closed at this time.

For more information, visit cranberryhighlands.com.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: