NOTE: This is a commentary.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — I’m speaking to you once again from my house. This has been my workplace for the better part of the past two months.

I miss the newsroom, but I’m not complaining. I’m blessed to have a job that I can continue to do.

But this isn’t about me. It’s about my house.

It’s not mine anymore.

It’s become more of a bed and breakfast with the same long-term guests.

Just a few months ago, my wife and I had the place to ourselves. We were empty nesters, and we were enjoying it.

Enjoying it VERY much.

But then our son’s college closed and he returned to his childhood bedroom. He’s safe, so we’re happy.

At the same time, we invited my mother-in-law to move in with us for a while. It felt safer here than at her seniors’ community.

And in a few days, our daughter will return home to her bedroom, a fresh college graduate.

Don’t get me wrong. We’re family and we love each other. But we’re all adults, with our own schedules, rhythms and tastes in what to watch.

The older folks all have their own TV locations; the kids, naturally, watch everything alone on their laptops.

As at a B&B, our very polite guests reliably appear in the common area for meals. They visit briefly with the other guests before returning to their quarters.

There’s always coffee and fresh fruit available. Linen service is provided.

Yes, there are some nice family moments, the occasional deep conversation, reminiscing, belly laughter. And when this is over, we’ll miss having everyone around.

For a parent, there’s a sense of contentment in having your family with you, all under the same roof. Less so, however, when there’s no choice.

No, you can’t stay at a B&B forever. It’s meant to be a break from real life, not real life itself. Checkout day will come. It will be bittersweet, but for the best.