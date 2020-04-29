



FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are looking for 37-year-old Jeremy Showman for allegedly beating his children.

The incidents allegedly took place in a Franklin Township, Fayette County home that Showman once lived in until it was recently destroyed by a suspicious fire.

According to investigators, the alleged beatings took place over two years. The victims were Showman’s own kids, ages 4 and 7 years old.

Trooper Robert Broadwater says Showman used “metal baseball bats, metal sticks, wooden boards and belts” in the assaults, allegedly beating the children so badly it was hard for them to walk.

“There was significant bruising on the children, significant signs of injury … identifiable as they were beaten, not struck, not hit, not disciplined but beaten,” Broadwater said.

This home has seen tragedy in the past.

Showman’s one child apparently died inside the house. It was determined the child died of sudden infant death syndrome.

The conditions at the time were nothing short of shocking.

And as for Showman’s engagement with local law enforcement, suffice to say he’s well-known.

“Within a two-year time period, we’ve dealt with him well over 18 times,” Broadwater said.

Showman has a significant criminal history, and investigators tell KDKA the Vanderbilt man has a PFA filed against him.

He now faces a number of charges, including felony counts of endangering the welfare of children and multiple simple assault charges.