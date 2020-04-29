



MCCANDLESS (KDKA) – The McCandless Cares and Shares Food Distribution Program is set to begin Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m.

A video posted to the McCandless Township Facebook page by the president of the council showed the food that was donated by community members.

Bags have been prepared and will be distributed by volunteers this morning at the McCandless Town Hall.

Cars are permitted to begin lining up at 9:00 a.m. and the distribution will start at 10:00 a.m.

Organizers will provide two bags of food per car and are prepared to serve 200 cars.

The line will start on McCandless Drive off of Blazier Drive. Cars then can turn right onto Grubbs Road to the town hall, where the distribution is taking place. Vehicles then will exit onto Grubbs Road and then onto Ingomar Road.

Organizers expect heavy traffic and portions of McCandless, Blazier, and Grubbs roads will be closed during the distribution.