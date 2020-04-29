NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Firefighters in New Castle came to the rescue when eight ducklings fell through a sewer grate Wednesday afternoon.
According to New Castle Fire Assistant Chief Tom Bulisco, a passerby first noticed the mother duck pacing back and forth around the metal grate of a storm drain on the Columbus Innerbelt.
When they arrived, the firefighters removed the grate and put down a ladder.
They brought all eight ducklings up in a cardboard box while the mother duck waited nearby.
Assistant Chief Bulisco says his crew has been on many duckling rescues.
The firefighters then took the ducklings to the nearby river and let then go safely back to their mother.
They were last spotted in the water with their mother and the father duck following behind.
You must log in to post a comment.