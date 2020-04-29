PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The NFL says the 2020 season is scheduled to start on time in September despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The football season is scheduled to begin Sept. 10., and the league said everything is set to happen on time.
“Should be out by May 9th as we’ve said. Kickoff slated for Sept. 10 and the 101th season concludes w/ Super Bowl LV in Tampa on Feb. 7, 2021,” said Brian McCarthy, the vice president of communications for the NFL, on Twitter.
Should be out by May 9th as we've said. Kickoff slated for Sept. 10 and the 101th season concludes w/ Super Bowl LV in Tampa on Feb. 7, 2021. https://t.co/8YizywybGJ
— Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) April 29, 2020
On CBS This Morning last week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made one thing clear.
“We are planning to be playing on time and a full season. We know that we’re dealing with a different environment and public safety will be number one in our mind,” Goodell said.
