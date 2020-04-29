BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) – The Free Store in Braddock was where residences would go for food and clothing, or just about anything they needed.

The coronavirus shut down the store weeks ago, but residents in the borough are still getting what they need thanks to Pennsylvania Second Lady Gisele Fetterman.

“We’ve had to adapt and be creative because we know the need has only increased,” she says. “The need has not decreased during this pandemic.”

The need is very real in Braddock, where nearly 32 percent of the population lives below the poverty line.

Pennsylvania Second Lady Gisele Fetterman has always been there for her community, first with The Free Store, now with the non profit “For Good Pittsburgh.”

Fundraising through Google and The Good People Network, $20,000 in gift cards have been purchased.

“These are $50 gift cards for Giant Eagle. We’ve been delivering them nonstop for the last two weeks. We are also delivering face masks for any families in need of them. We have some wonderful volunteers who are making them for us.”

Helen McCombs’ was excited to get her card.

“When everything shut down, it was very difficult to get food,” said McCombs. “It means a lot to me, it means a lot.”

Some folks drive up to the building to pick up what they need. Gina Spencer needed face masks.

“Really appreciate it,” said Spencer. “My mother needed it because I can’t breathe in the one that I have now.”

Fetterman says she and her team of volunteers also deliver toys and clothing to homes.

If you live in Braddock and are in need of food or other items, send an email to events@forgoodpgh.org.

“This is when we need each other more than ever. We have to find different ways to do the work, but the work still has to get done,” said Fetterman.