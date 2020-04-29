



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 479 additional Coronavirus-related deaths due to new data out on Wednesday, as well as 1,102 additional positive cases of the fast-spreading virus.

That brings the statewide total number of cases to 44,366.

The increase in death toll data brings the statewide total to 2,195 deaths across the state. Health officials say this large jump is the result of “work to reconcile data from various sources.” The deaths have occurred over the last two weeks.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

In total, 170,518 people have tested negative for the virus.

#COVID19 Update (as of 4/29/20 at 12:00 am):

• 1,102 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 44,366 total cases statewide

• 2,195 deaths statewide

• 170,518 patients tested negative to date County-specific information + statewide map: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) April 29, 2020

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release, “As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing. We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

Across the state, 38% of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group. About 27% percent of cases have been diagnosed in people between the ages of 50-64, and 26% in the 65 or older age group.

Here is the full age breakdown from the state:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

38% are aged 25-49;

27% are aged 50-64; and

26% are aged 65 or older.

The state health numbers show there are 7,698 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 975 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 8,673. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 1,428 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Locally, Allegheny County health officials confirmed 1,273 positive and probable cases on Tuesday. Allegheny County has 86 deaths, Beaver County has the second highest county total in Western Pennsylvania with 65. Westmoreland County has had 25 deaths.

Here is the state’s county-by-county breakdown:

Adams — Total Cases 130; Negatives 1481; Deaths 4

Allegheny — Total Cases 1273; Negatives 15426; Deaths 86

Armstrong — Total Cases 50; Negatives 647; Deaths 2

Beaver — Total Cases 392; Negatives 2007; Deaths 65

Bedford — Total Cases 24; Negatives 177; Deaths 1

Berks — Total Cases 2637; Negatives 5313; Deaths 116

Blair — Total Cases 23; Negatives 937; Deaths 0

Bradford — Total Cases 29; Negatives 616; Deaths 2

Bucks — Total Cases 2733; Negatives 7915; Deaths 185

Butler — Total Cases 175; Negatives 2140; Deaths 6

Cambria — Total Cases 25; Negatives 1056; Deaths 1

Cameron — Total Cases 1; Negatives 49; Deaths 0

Carbon — Total Cases 170; Negatives 1006; Deaths 14

Centre — Total Cases 95; Negatives 878; Deaths 1

Chester — Total Cases 1304; Negatives 5070; Deaths 101

Clarion — Total Cases 23; Negatives 477; Deaths 1

Clearfield — Total Cases 14; Negatives 414; Deaths 0

Clinton — Total Cases 30; Negatives 222; Deaths 0

Columbia — Total Cases 283; Negatives 574; Deaths 14

Crawford — Total Cases 19; Negatives 678; Deaths 0

Cumberland — Total Cases 324; Negatives 1375; Deaths 15

Dauphin — Total Cases 558; Negatives 3418; Deaths 21

Delaware — Total Cases 3619; Negatives 8429; Deaths 224

Elk — Total Cases 3; Negatives 153; Deaths 0

Erie — Total Cases 87; Negatives 1850; Deaths 2

Fayette — Total Cases 80; Negatives 1716; Deaths 4

Forest — Total Cases 7; Negatives 29; Deaths 0

Franklin — Total Cases 264; Negatives 2746; Deaths 6

Fulton — Total Cases 5; Negatives 81; Deaths 0

Greene — Total Cases 26; Negatives 407; Deaths 0

Huntingdon — Total Cases 29; Negatives 255; Deaths 0

Indiana — Total Cases 63; Negatives 647; Deaths 4

Jefferson — Total Cases 4; Negatives 310; Deaths 0

Juniata — Total Cases 82; Negatives 130; Deaths 1

Lackawanna — Total Cases 873; Negatives 2288; Deaths 81

Lancaster — Total Cases 1703; Negatives 7423; Deaths 103

Lawrence — Total Cases 64; Negatives 711; Deaths 6

Lebanon — Total Cases 648; Negatives 2493; Deaths 9

Lehigh — Total Cases 2719; Negatives 6973; Deaths 72

Luzerne — Total Cases 2111; Negatives 4635; Deaths 82

Lycoming — Total Cases 61; Negatives 1061; Deaths 0

McKean — Total Cases 6; Negatives 162; Deaths 0

Mercer — Total Cases 65; Negatives 707; Deaths 1

Mifflin — Total Cases 36; Negatives 647; Deaths 0

Monroe — Total Cases 1111; Negatives 2583; Deaths 54

Montgomery — Total Cases 4177; Negatives 16694; Deaths 329

Montour — Total Cases 47; Negatives 2955; Deaths 0

Northampton — Total Cases 2008; Negatives 6092; Deaths 85

Northumberland — Total Cases 92; Negatives 518; Deaths 0

Perry — Total Cases 30; Negatives 204; Deaths 1

Philadelphia — Total Cases 1188; Negatives 26601; Deaths 424

Pike — Total Cases 369; Negatives 1170; Deaths 14

Potter — Total Cases 4; Negatives 77; Deaths 0

Schuylkill — Total Cases 343; Negatives 1912; Deaths 5

Snyder — Total Cases 33; Negatives 185; Deaths 1

Somerset — Total Cases 26; Negatives 539; Deaths 0

Sullivan — Total Cases 1; Negatives 30; Deaths 0

Susquehanna — Total Cases 81; Negatives 256; Deaths 8

Tioga — Total Cases 14; Negatives 233; Deaths 1

Union — Total Cases 33; Negatives 514; Deaths 0

Venango — Total Cases 7; Negatives 245; Deaths 0

Warren — Total Cases 1; Negatives 168; Deaths 0

Washington — Total Cases 113; Negatives 2033; Deaths 2

Wayne — Total Cases 95; Negatives 496; Deaths 5

Westmoreland — Total Cases 386 4378; Deaths 25

Wyoming — Total Cases 19; Negatives 145; Deaths 2

York — Total Cases 624; Negatives 6761; Deaths 9

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

The entire state remains under a Stay-At-Home Order. Also, all non-life-sustaining businesses have been ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely.

A mandate is also now in place for mask-wearing if you are going out for essentials.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.