



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Hundreds of meals made at Pino’s in Point Breeze are now at Red Door Ministries downtown. It’s a partnership that KDKA is told is a win-win.

Owners Jen and Joseph Mico say they come from humble beginnings and worked hard to own a restaurant that specializes in made-from-scratch Italian dishes.

But everything changed in March due to the coronavirus.

“We sort of had to rethink our business model, where we were and where we are now,” said Executive Chef Joseph Mico.

That change in thinking continued when they got a call from Red Door Ministries. They were offered to keep their employees on payroll and feed those most vulnerable.

It was an opportunity they couldn’t pass up.

“We were thrilled, actually our staff was thrilled,” said Pino’s co-owner, Jennifer Mico.

“Frankly I have the facility, I have the time and I know food costs, so I was able to make it happen,” said Joseph Mico.

They started cooking around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Two-hundred meals were made and assembled.

The pair tell KDKA they’re familiar with the ministry, which works with the non-profit that made this possible, Move a Mountain Missions.

“Our oldest daughter, who is a sophomore in college right now, has gone to the Jamaican mission trips with Move a Mountain Missions,” said Jennifer Mico.

“People are going on to moveamountain.org, and donating to this particular program. We have a lot of things going on, but this particular program is so that we can continue to do this and it’s about $10 every meal,” said Father Chris Donley with Divine Mercy Parish.

“It’s just such a humbling experience to do this for the community,” said Joseph Mico.

And the owners say they plan on doing this again.