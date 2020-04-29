PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Penguins signed forward Radim Zohorna to a one-year contract on Wednesday. The deal is a two-way contract that gives him and the team the flexibility to utilize him at Wilkes-Barre if necessary.
The 6-foot-6, 233-pound Zohorna, who is celebrating his 24th birthday today, has played the last six seasons in the Czech Republic’s top professional league.
Zohorna, who just turned 24 years old, is a 6-foot-6, 233-pound forward who has played the last six seasons at BK Mlada Boleslav and HC Kometa Brno in the Czech Republic’s top professional league.
General manager Jim Rutherford said in a press release, “Radim is a smart player with good hockey sense that uses his big size to his advantage. His ability to play all three forward positions will help provide depth to our forward group.”
Zohorna went undrafted in the NHL but has played in 173 career games plus 30 playoff games during his time in the Czech Republic.
This past season, he set career-highs in goals, assists and points while appearing in 56 games for BK Mlada Boleslav. The left-handed forward is a two-time Czech Extraliga Champion scoring the opening goal of the championship-clinching game in 2018.
Zohorna’s two older brothers, Thomas and Hynek, played alongside current Penguin Dominik Simon on Team Czech Republic at the 2019 IIHF World Championship.
