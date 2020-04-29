Comments
SHARPSBURG (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police say a 1-year-old boy who died in September may have had drugs in his system.
According to police, the baby was found unresponsive in a home on N. Canal Street in Sharpsburg on the afternoon of Sept. 4, 2019.
The boy was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the investigation has now determined the boy “may have ingested illegal narcotics.”
Allegheny County Police are continuing their investigation.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Allegheny County Police TipLine at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
