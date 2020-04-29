



HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A Pennsylvania official says the department of education is preparing for the worst, and parents should do the same come fall.

After Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all schools in the state to close, parents have had to become teachers. And education officials are saying it may stay that way for a while.

“I think the message for parents is we’re planning for the best but we’re preparing for the worst,” Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera said, according to PennLive. “I would encourage parents to start to think the same way.”

PennLive reports Rivera said on a conference call that “there’s a great deal of uncertainty.”

In Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan, just because a stay-at-home order lifted doesn’t mean the schools are open.

Tonight, I’m announcing our plan to slowly reopen Pennsylvania. We will use a measured, scientific approach. We will not just be flipping a switch to go from closed to open. And, ultimately, #COVID19 will set the timeline. There will be three phases: red, yellow, and green. pic.twitter.com/NahiYrKovo — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 22, 2020

It’s not until the “green” phase — or the final phase of the plan — where schools are allowed to open while following CDC and Pennsylvania Health Department guidelines.

Gov. Wolf ordered all schools to close in earlier in April through the rest of the academic year. Students will continue to learn remotely.

The order affects more than 1.7 million students in public and private K-12 schools.

PennLive reports Rivera said that education could also look difference come fall, like a mix of online and in-person classes.