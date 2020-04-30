



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department reported 16 new cases of Coronavirus county-wide on Thursday, in addition to eight more deaths.

The total number of cases county-wide now stands at 1,289.

According to health officials, that total number consists of 1,244 confirmed cases and 45 probable cases.

Officials report that 236 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases. Of those patients, 87 of them needed care in the ICU, and 52 of them required a ventilator.

To date, the Health Department says there have been 94 deaths. Of those reported deaths, 84 are confirmed, which means the patient had a positive test, and 10 of those deaths are probable.

The Health Department says 53% of the patients are female, and 47% of them are male.

The highest number of cases still remains in the 25-49 age bracket with 35%. The 65 and older age group has the second highest number of cases today at 29%, and the 50-64 age group is third at 28%.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 4 (less than 1%)

05-12 – 4 (less than 1%)

13-18 – 10 (1%)

19-24 – 90 (7%)

25-49 – 446 (35%)

50-64 – 362 (28%)

65 + — 373 (29%)

Health officials say 16,672 tests have been administered across the county.

