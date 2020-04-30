BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Cases Climb To 1,273, Statewide Death Toll Jumps To 2,195
CINCINNATI (KDKA) – According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cincinnati Bengals have released quarterback Andy Dalton.

This comes after the Bengals drafted Louisana State University quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

According to Schefter, the release of Dalton frees up $17.7 million in cap space.

Dalton was drafted 35th overall by the Bengals in the 2011 NFL Draft.

