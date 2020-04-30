Comments
CINCINNATI (KDKA) – According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cincinnati Bengals have released quarterback Andy Dalton.
And just like that, with the release of Andy Dalton, $17.7 million comes off the Bengals’ salary cap. https://t.co/oQ69H6Uyou
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2020
This comes after the Bengals drafted Louisana State University quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
According to Schefter, the release of Dalton frees up $17.7 million in cap space.
Dalton was drafted 35th overall by the Bengals in the 2011 NFL Draft.
You must log in to post a comment.