BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Bethel Park Police have charged three people with breaking into vending machines all over the Pittsburgh area.
Police say Larry Randolph, Jeffrey Ledonne and Angalique Visconti admitted to working together to steal from machines for several weeks.
Bethel Park officers arrested them in the early morning hours of Wednesday, saying they had a change box from one of the machines, coins, drugs and tools for burglaries.
They are facing charges of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy, criminal mischief, loitering and prowling at nighttime and other drug violations.
Those charges were automatically upgraded to felonies because of the disaster declaration over the Coronavirus pandemic.
The three are locked up in the Allegheny County Jail.
